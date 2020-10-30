COVID-19 death: HC seeks govt. response on last rites

KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Friday issued notice to the State government on a public interest litigation seeking a directive to the State government to hand over the body of those who die of COVID-19 to their relatives to perform the last rites, subject to adhering to the protocol.

The petition was filed by Muhammed Haleem K.K. of Malappuram. He said that he and his relatives were not allowed to see the face of his 80-year-old mother who died of COVID-19.

According to him, there was confusion about the cremation/ burial/ last rites of persons who die of COVID-19 infection. Once a positive patient died, the Health Department took away the body to the cremation/ burial grounds where nobody was allowed to enter.

The family members were thus deprived of their right to perform the last rites of the deceased. The petitioner pointed out that Article 21 of the Constitution provided various facets of life which include the right to decent last rites to a deceased person in accordance with his/her religious beliefs.