COVID-19 continues to rage in capital with 219 cases

Kazhakuttam, Chala, Kudappanakunnu, Thycaud, Thampanoor wards no more containment zones

COVID-19 continued to rage across the capital district as 219 more cases, including a death, were reported on Thursday. Indicating the critical nature of the pandemic that unfolded in Thiruvananthapuram, over 99% of the cases were found to be due to local transmission.

The 17th COVID-19 death was recorded in the district after a 63-year old Vizhinjam native, who died on Wednesday, was confirmed to have been suffering from the ailment.

Among the fresh cases, 217 people were found to have contracted the infection locally. They included seven health workers. Local transmission in the district has hovered above 90% since the first week of July.

On Thursday, the district’s active caseload also crossed the 3,000-mark for the first time. As many as 3,177 patients are currently being treated in various hospitals and COVID-19 first-line treatment centres. As many as 137 people recovered from the illness.

While recent trends appeared to suggest that the coastal areas of the district have gone past the worst of the COVID-19 situation, the emergence of new cases in large numbers has disproved the theory.

Large cluster

As many as 104 out of the 440 people who were tested in Anchuthengu on the day were diagnosed with the disease. Other coastal areas including Beemapally, Valiyathura and Poonthura also reported several cases.

Meanwhile, the district administration has declared new containment zones in Office ward in Kalliyoor grama panchayat; Malayamadam ward in Kilimanoor grama panchayat; Idinjar ward in Peringamala grama panchayat; and Mundukonam and Ponneduthakuzhi wards in Poovachal grama panchayat.

Containment zones were withdrawn in Kazhakuttam, Chala, Kudappanakunnu, Thycaud and Thampanoor wards in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, Bharathanoor ward in Pangode grama panchayat; Theeppukal, Kuttiyani and Neduveli wards in Vembayam grama panchayat; and Cheruvalam, Thengumcode, Parappil, Kallavarambu and Muthuvila wards in Kallara grama panchayat.