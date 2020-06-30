COVID-19 cause of 76-year-old’s death

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

30 June 2020 23:41 IST

Poundkadavu ward declared containment zone as capital district reports four more cases

The State recorded its 24th death owing to to COVID-19 after the swab samples of a 76-year-old Mumbai returnee, who died in Thiruvananthapuram a few days ago, returned positive on Tuesday.

Four more COVID-19 cases were reported in the capital district on a day when Poundkadavu ward was declared containment zone.

The deceased, who hailed from Nettayam, near Vattiyurkavu, was diabetic and hypertensive. He used to run a tyre shop in Navi Mumbai. Having come from Mumbai on a flight on June 27, he was rushed to the General Hospital upon arrival after exhibiting rhinitis, breathlessness, and cough. As his condition worsened, he was administered emergency medication and referred to the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital. However, he died on the way to the hospital. His swab was tested positive at the Alappuzha unit of the National Institute of Virology.

Advertising

Advertising

Primary contacts

The body was cremated at the Shanthi Kavadom in Thycaud in accordance with the COVID-19 protocol.

The primary contacts of the deceased include his wife and son whom he had met at the airport.

Four others who came from outside the State tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district. The patients include an 18-year-old medical student from Ambalamukku, who arrived in New Delhi from Kazakhstan on June 19, and spent seven days in quarantine there. He travelled to the district on June 28 and has been in institutional quarantine. The others include a 27-year-old Kizhuvilam native who came from Kuwait via Kochi on June 18; a 58-year-old woman hailing from Chirayinkeezhu, who came from Mumbai on a train on June 22; a 31-year-old Pipinmoodu native who came from New Delhi on June 23.

District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City) Balram Kumar Upadhyay said tight restrictions had come into effect in Poundkadavu where the COVID-19-infected retired LPSC employee and his wife had attended a function recently.