COVID-19 cases surge by 223 in Kottayam

30 August 2020 18:42 IST

On the back of sharp rise in local contact cases, Kottayam here on Sunday recorded the highest number of fresh COVID-19 cases on a single day.

According to officials, 223 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 during the day. Of this, 212 contracted the virus through local transmission.

With 43 cases, Kottayam municipality reported the highest number of cases, followed by Erattupetta with 27 cases. Pambady reported 17 cases while Thrikkodithanam witnessed 13 cases. Cases were also reported from Changanassery, Thiruvarppu, Athirampuzha, Kanjirappally etc.

With 73 recoveries, the number of active cases in the district stood at 1,487.