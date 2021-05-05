COVID-19: 3,567 cases in Thrissur

Thrissur

05 May 2021 13:14 IST

Oxygen availability ensured: Collector

The district recorded 3,567 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, while 1,686 people recovered from the disease. The test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 29.34% even as most parts of the district remained containment zones.

With this, the active cases in the district touched 39,520 and 106 people from the district were undergoing treatment in various other districts. So far 1,62,193 COVID-19 cases had reported from Thrissur, while 1,21,856 people made recovery since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to official statistics, 3,522 people, including 17 health workers, contracted the disease through local contact on Tuesday. Of them, 475 people are above the age of 60 and 198 children are below the age of 10. In all, 33,170 people were under home care.

As many as 5,78,025 people have been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the district, while 1,22,280 people took the second dose.

Meanwhile, District Collector S. Shanavas said that as part of COVID-19 treatment and preventive measures, oxygen availability had been ensured in Thrissur. Directions have been issued in this regard to make available all oxygen cylinders currently in industrial use for medical purpose. It is estimated that there are 1,600 cylinders in industrial use.

The owners of respective institutions had expressed willingness to lend them the cylinders for medical purposes and steps had been taken to procure them, the Collector said.

The oxygen plant at the Thrissur Government Medical College would start functioning soon. Beds with oxygen facilities would be ensured in more hospitals, whereas private hospitals had been instructed to earmark 50% of beds for COVID treatment, Mr. Shanavas said.

The primary objective was to reduce the spread of the disease. People had been asked to adhere to the restrictions imposed in containment zones. Restrictions had been put in place in tourist centres as well, said Mr. Shanavas, adding that, however, there was no reason for panic.