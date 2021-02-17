Court reserves order on Dileep’s bail cancellation

KOCHI

17 February 2021 20:10 IST

The Ernakulam Additional Sessions Court on Wednesday reserved its order to February 23 on a petition filed by the prosecution seeking to cancel the bail granted to Dileep, actor and eighth accused in a case relating to abducting and sexually assaulting a woman actor.

The court reserved its order after the conclusion of arguments on the petition. The prosecution had alleged that Dileep had tried to influence witnesses, violating one of the bail conditions.

