April 18, 2024 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

An anti-corruption court here found no merit in LDF independent legislator P. V. Anvar’s accusation that Leader of the Opposition V. D. Satheesan had received huge paybacks from businesses in Karnataka to sabotage the Kerala government’s flagship semi-high-speed rail project, SilverLine (K-Rail).

The detailed order was yet to emerge in the public domain. But, the court reportedly found the petition frivolous.

