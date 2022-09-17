Court dismisses appeals by Knanaya Church against decree

‘Expulsion of member and family from Church for marrying outside community violates Constitution’

Staff Reporter KOTTAYAM
September 17, 2022 21:29 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

An additional district court in Kottayam has held that endogamy within the Knanaya Catholic Community is not an essential religious practice and on this basis, the expulsion of a Knanaya Catholic member and their family unit permanently from the Church for marrying outside the community is violative of Article 25 of the Constitution.

Pronouncing the judgment on September 2, Judge Sanu S. Panicker ruled that ‘neither the community nor the Church is entitled to regulate the membership of the Church for baptism on the basis of the custom of endogomy, overlooking the Canon provisions relating to baptism, an essential religious service in Christian faithful.’

“Since the sacrament of marriage between Knanaya Catholic and non-Knanaya Catholic is a divine one, it cannot be controlled by a custom or any other regulation by the Church as per CAN 1506(2). A Catholic spouse of a Knanaya Catholic is entitled to get the religious status of her husband in his Church as per CAN 33 and also as per the dictum of law laid down by the apex court in Valsamma Paul V/s Cochin University and Others case,’’ read the judgement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The judgment was passed while considering appeals by the Church against a decree of permanent prohibitory injunction by an additional sub-court in Kottayam against terminating the membership of any member of the Knanaya Archeparchy of Kottayam for marrying a Catholic from any other diocese.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Knanaya Catholic Community traces its origin to a community that migrated from southern Mesopotamia to the Malabar Coast of Kodungalloor in AD 345. Keeping in with the tradition, they practice endogamy by not allowing its members from marrying from other Christian communities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app