Coronavirus | Kerala reports over 9,200 new cases

Thiruvananthapuram

14 October 2021 20:22 IST

Kerala reported 9,246 new cases of COVID-19 when 88,733 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The State’s active case pool currently has 95,828 patients and this number is dwindling every day. The number of patients reported to have recovered from the disease on October 14 was 10,952.

According to the Health Department, only 10.1 % of the active cases are admitted in hospitals or field hospitals like COVID first line/second line treatment centres.

The official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State now stands at 26,667 with the State adding 96 deaths, most of which occurred in the past few days, to the official list of COVID deaths on October 14.

On October 14, the number of patients in the State newly admitted to hospitals with COVID-19 was 771 while the total number of persons currently admitted with moderate or severe COVID in hospitals across the State has been coming down steadily and now stands at 10,986.

The cumulative case burden of the State ever since the pandemic began, now stands at 48,29, 944 cases.

Among districts, Thiruvananthapuram reported the highest number of new cases with 1,363, Ernakulam 1,332, Thrissur 1,045, Kottayam 838, Kozhikode 669, Kollam 590, Idukki 582, Alappuzha 513, Kannur 505, Pathanamthitta 490, Palakkad 455, Malappuram 437, Wayanad 249 and Kasaragod 178.