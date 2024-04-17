Congress, Rahul Gandhi refuse to respond against CAA: Kerala CM 

April 17, 2024 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - Thrissur

The Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi failed to respond against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019 during their campaigns or in the election manifesto, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan repeated his allegation during an election meeting in Palakkad on Wednesday.

The second term of the Modi government is openly implementing the communal agenda of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). They are targeting the minorities with draconic Acts like the CAA. No developing country will decide citizenship on the basis of religion. The entire world has criticised the move, he said.

“But the Congress kept mum. The Congress was nowhere in the protest against the CAA. No Congress leaders were named in FIR of anti-CAA protests. Mr. Gandhi should answer this criticism. He took his rally across the country raising various issues. But he did not utter a word against the CAA. Even the election manifesto of the Congress doesn’t say anything about it,” said Mr. Vijayan said.

‘People concerned’

“Why is the Congress mum about it. Don’t they think it is an issue. Crores of people are concerned whether they can remain in the country, where they have been living for generations. Are they supporting the Sangh Parivar agenda,” he asked.

The Chief Minister also alleged that the State Congress leaders withdrew from anti-CAA protests due to the pressure from the national leadership. Minorites and the Communists are the enemies of the Sangh Parivar.

“When we think about genocide, Gujarat comes to our mind. The Christians are suffering in Manipur. They brought the CAA against the minorities.”

Along with communal agenda, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government was also implementing anti-people policies. All constitutional institutions have been saffronised. Even the freedom of the judiciary was under threat. They are trying to make India a religion-based country. The BJP has adopted their role model not from the epics or mythology as they claimed, but from Hitler’s Germany, he said.

The Chief Minister attended elections meetings at Pattambi, Mannarkkad, and Palakkad on Wednesday.

