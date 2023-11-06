Congress march to Sree Kerala Varma College turns violent, two injured

November 06, 2023 04:06 pm | Updated 04:08 pm IST - Thrissur

A protest march led by the Thrissur District Congress Committee (DCC) to Sree Kerala Varma College in Thrissur on November 6, 2023 alleging malpractices in the recently held college union elections turned violent.

The march taken out from the DCC office was stopped by the police using barricades near the college. The police used water cannons when the protesters attempted to remove the barricades following which tension prevailed in the area for some time. Two persons injured in the incident were admitted to a hospital.

The Congress workers called for the resignation of Higher Education Minister R. Bindu alleging that she had intervened to sabotage the college elections in which a Kerala Students Union (KSU) candidate was declared winner initially. However, the Students Federation of India (SFI) candidate was declared the winner after a recounting.

Meanwhile, KSU State president Aloysius Xavier has withdrawn his indefinite hunger strike. He started the hunger strike on November 2 (Thursday) night demanding re-polling of college union elections in Sree Kerala Varma College.

KSU sources said “the next round of agitations” will start soon.

