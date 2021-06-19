Confident of proving innocence, says filmmaker

KOCHI

19 June 2021 11:27 IST

Aisha Sultana to appear before Kavaratti police on Sunday

Lakshadweep-based filmmaker Aisha Sultana will appear before the Kavaratti police for questioning on Sunday on a sedition case filed against her for her comment on a Malayalam news channel in connection with the pandemic situation in the archipelago.

She and her lawyer left for Agatti from the Cochin International Airport on Saturday morning.

Ms. Sultana told mediapersons at the airport that she was confident about proving her innocence. She said she had not done or said anything that would qualify as anti-national, and she had faith in the judiciary.

Advertising

Advertising

‘To continue fight’

Ms. Sultana said that the people of the island were with her and she would continue the fight till justice prevailed.

A case under Sections 124 A (sedition) and 153 B (hate speech) was registered against Ms. Sultana, a native of Chetlat island, based on a petition filed by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Lakshadweep unit president Abdul Khader, who alleged that she had said that the Centre was using COVID-19 as a ‘bio-weapon’ on the people of Lakshadweep.