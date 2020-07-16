Conductors suspendedfor not joining duty

KOTTAYAM

16 July 2020 22:47 IST

They refused to collect ticket machines citing that the official on duty was to be in quarantine

The KSRTC suspended from service twelve bus conductors with its depot at Erattupetta, Kottayam after they refused to join duty on July 15 and left the depot premises without permission from the higher-ups. The action had resulted in the cancellation of 12 services from the depot during the day.

“Though they reported for duty on time, they refused to collect the ticket machines citing that the woman official in ‘the ticket and cash duty’ was stipulated to remain in quarantine,” an official said. The woman had reportedly travelled along with a person who later tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

The Health Department had directed them to remain in home quarantine since July 14.

As the protest intensified, the authorities disinfected the depot and the bus services resumed soon afterwards. However, the protesters were not allowed to join duty.