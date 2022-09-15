Comprehensive plan for water tourism development: Minister

Minister inaugurates Pullupikadavu Tourism Project in Kannur

Staff Reporter KANNUR
September 15, 2022 22:13 IST

Tourism Minister P.A. Mohammed Riyas has said that the State government will formulate a comprehensive plan for the development of water tourism.

The Minister was inaugurating the Pullupikadavu Tourism Project implemented by the Tourism department at Narath grama panchayat on Thursday.

A water adventure tourism project at Pullupikadavu, a tributary of the Valapatnam river, has received an administrative sanction of ₹4.15 crore.

The Minister said the water recreation tourism project would be extended across the State.

The Minister said Kerala would soon make an all-time record in the revival of tourism post-COVID. At the same time, foreign tourist arrivals in the State has declined, he added.

In order to attract foreign tourists, Kerala tourism should be promoted abroad. The Tourism department aims to draw over one lakh French citizens to the State by promoting Kerala tourism at a forthcoming tourism expo in Paris.

He pointed out that foreign tourist arrival in the Malabar region was just 6% of the total arrival in the State. It is only 3% in Kannur and Kasaragod districts.

