Communalism rife in Malappuram: Surendran

MALAPPURAM

26 February 2021 00:53 IST

Vijaya Yatra enters district

The Vijaya Yatra led by BJP State president K. Surendran entered Malappuram district on Thursday.

Addressing a reception at Chelari, Mr. Surendran described Malappuram as a place of communal politics.

He said Malappuram was under the clutches of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and other religious fundamentalists.

The IUML would decide things in Malappuram even if the Left Democratic Front (LDF) ruled the State, he said.

“CPI(M) State secretary A. Vijayaraghavan had to swallow his words within 48 hours after criticising Panakkad Thangal. What kind of politics is this?” he asked.

M. Manoj presided over the function. BJP State secretary M.T. Ramesh, and V. Rajan spoke. BJP district president Ravi Thelath, State secretary Ranjit, and former district president K. Ramachandran were present.

A few local leaders of other parties joined the BJP at a reception accorded to Mr. Surendran at Malappuram. Among them were former municipal chairman Sadhu Razak and Kerala Congress (B) district secretary Abdul Gafoor.