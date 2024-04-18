Commissioning of EVMs begins in Thiruvananthapuram

April 18, 2024 08:18 am | Updated 08:18 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The commissioning of electronic voting machines (EVMs) for the Lok Sabha polls began in the district on Wednesday. The exercise involves loading ballot papers containing the photos and symbols of the candidates in the EVMs and the paper slips in the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines.

The EVM commissioning will be completed by April 20. District Collector and District Election Officer Geromic George visited the commissioning centres at St. Mary’s HSS, Pattom; Government HSS, Manacaud; and Government Girls’ HSS, Cotton Hill.

