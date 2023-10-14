CM’s charges against Oppn. in posting case despicable: Satheesan

October 14, 2023 08:25 am | Updated 08:25 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s statement on Thursday at a media conference that the fake bribery and corruption allegation against the office of the Health Minister was a conspiracy cooked up by the Opposition was despicable and ignominious, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said here on Friday.

Mr. Vijayan would do good to remember that he was no longer the Communist Party of India (Marxist) secretary and that he was was mouthing off irresponsible statements when occupying the office of the Chief Minister, Mr. Satheesan said.

He said Mr. Vijayan had descended to a level wherein he was a disgrace to the position he occupied. Mr. Satheesan said when the Chief Minister was pointing fingers at the Opposition, those arrested by his police for hatching the conspiracy against the Health Minister’s Office were all criminals with allegiance to the CPI(M).

ADVERTISEMENT

Those arrested in connection with the case — Akhil Sajeev and Basith — were persons from the CPI(M) camp itself. Akhil Sajeev was CITU’s office secretary at Pathanamthitta, against whom CITU’s district office had filed a complaint of funds mismanagement. It was the CM’s Home department and his Police department which did not register any case on the complaint of the CITU office and allowed Mr. Sajeev to continue his fraudulent businesses, Mr. Satheesan said.

Mr. Basith was the former district secretary of the AISF in Malappuram. He was arrested from the house of Thalaappil Sajeer, who had been the Left candidate in the Manjeri municipal elections. Why did not the police arrest Thalaapil Sajeer for conspiring against the Health Minister, Mr. Satheesan asked.

He asked why the Health Minister’s personal assistant had not filed a police complaint as soon as the corruption allegation was raised. If Mr. Basith was behind the conspiracy, would he venture to personally file a complaint against the Minister’s personal assistant at the Minister’s office.

In fact, there were several missing links and mismatch of facts in the information that had been given out by the police on the case now.

Even when all fingers pointed to the CPI(M) camp, the Chief Minister was shameless enough to put the responsibility for the conspiracy on the shoulders of the media and the Opposition, Mr. Satheesan said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.