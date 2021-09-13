CM to inaugurate infra projects in capital schools

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

13 September 2021 19:30 IST

35 schools in the district to be upgraded as centres of excellence

The State government is set to upgrade 35 schools in the capital district as centres of excellence through various infrastructure development projects undertaken under the Public Education Rejuvenation Campaign.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will formally inaugurate 13 multi-storied buildings constructed for 12 schools on Tuesday. He will also launch the renovated higher secondary laboratories of five schools and lay the foundation stone for multi-storied buildings that are being built for 18 schools.

Labour and General Education Minister V. Sivankutty will preside over the function. Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal will also participate.

The completed projects were undertaken at Vellanad GVHSS, Alanthara GUPS, Vithura GUPS, Vilavoorkkal GVHSS (two buildings), Pozhiyoor GUPS, Pallickal GHSS, Kottukal GVHSS, Neyyar Dam GHSS, Madathara Kani GHS, Vithura GVHSS, Karipur GHS and Kokothamangalam GLPS. The new laboratories have been set up in GGHSS Cotton Hill, GMBHSS Attingal, GHSS Nagaroor Nedumparambu and GHSS Palayamkunnu.

The new multi-storied buildings are set to come up at GHS Nagaroor Nedumparambu, GVHSS Alamcode, GTUPS Attingal, GHSS Kavalayoor, GHS Kachani, GGHSS Peroorkada, VK Kani GHS Panayakkode, GHS Karipur, GHSS Poovathoor, GVHSS Karakulam, GHSS Pallickal, GVHSS Kottukal, GUPS Nemom, GHSS Azhoor, GHS Veiloor, GHSS Karamana, GUPS Vilappilsala and GHSS Vilavoorkkal.