CM to inaugurate Hyatt Regency today

November 24, 2022 12:14 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The LuLu Group and Hyatt Hotels Corporation are launching Hyatt Regency in the capital city on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yusuff Ali M.A., Chairman and Managing Director of Lulu Group International said here on Wednesday that the new hotel, the third Hyatt property in Kerala, would be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Situated on 2.2 acres of land at Vazhuthacadu, the hotel is spread over eight floors. It features a convention centre with a seating capacity of 1,000, three venues to host events, 132 rooms and five restaurants, apart from a swimming pool, fitness centre and spa.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US