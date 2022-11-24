CM to inaugurate Hyatt Regency today

November 24, 2022 12:14 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The LuLu Group and Hyatt Hotels Corporation are launching Hyatt Regency in the capital city on Thursday.

Yusuff Ali M.A., Chairman and Managing Director of Lulu Group International said here on Wednesday that the new hotel, the third Hyatt property in Kerala, would be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Situated on 2.2 acres of land at Vazhuthacadu, the hotel is spread over eight floors. It features a convention centre with a seating capacity of 1,000, three venues to host events, 132 rooms and five restaurants, apart from a swimming pool, fitness centre and spa.