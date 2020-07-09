CM, Speaker should go: BJP

Kozhikode

09 July 2020 19:06 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran has reiterated his demand for the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan for their alleged links with Swapna Suresh, the prime suspect in the gold smuggling case.

Addressing a news conference here on Thursday, he said the Chief Minister writing to a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking for an effective and coordinated investigation into the gold smuggling racket was only to hoodwink the public.

He wondered why the Cabinet was reluctant to order a CBI probe into the involvement of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) in the case. The alleged involvement of the CMO was included in the probe in the solar scam case during the Oommen Chandy rule.

Mr. Surendran alleged that a section of police officers were not cooperating with the Customs Department in the case. It was a failure that the Police Department was unable to trace the prime suspect.