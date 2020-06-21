CM opens renovated Moolathara regulator

Palakkad

21 June 2020 00:50 IST

Work on Chittur-Moolathara right bank canal to start soon

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the refurbished Moolathara regulator on the Chittur river on Saturday through videoconferencing.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the work on the Chittur-Moolathara right bank canal would start soon. He added that the right bank canal would be constructed with the help of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

Mr. Vijayan said the government was proud to have finished the renovation of the Moolathara regulator in record time.

Drinking water and irrigation issues of Chittur, Alathur and Nemmara Assembly constituencies can be addressed with the opening of the Moolathara regulator, the Chief Minister said.

Minister for Water Resources K. Krishnan Kutty presided over the meeting. Minister for Agriculture V.S. Sunil Kumar was the chief guest. Ramya Haridas, MP; K. Babu, MLA; District Panchayat President K. Santhakumari, former MLA K.A. Chandran, Water Resources Secretary B. Ashok Kumar, and Irrigation Chief Engineer D. Biju spoke.