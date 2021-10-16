CM opens global cargo service from Kannur airport

KANNUR

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that he expects a favourable decision from the Central Government in allowing foreign airlines from the Kannur airport.

He was inaugurating online the launch of the international air cargo movement at the air cargo complex.

He said that if this was approved, the development of the airport would be expedited. With the commencement of international shipments from Kannur, goods could also be exported from Kasargod, Wayanad, a part of Kozhikode district, and places including Coorg in Karnataka.

He said that Kannur airport was going to become the air cargo hub of Malabar. The cargo complex covers an area of 9,000 sqm. It can handle 12,000 tonnes of cargo. Freight movement is controlled through an electronic data interchange system. Mr. Vijayan said the spread of COVID-19 had adversely affected the operations of the airport.