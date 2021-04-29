CM exudes confidence of win in Assembly polls

Thiruvananthapuram

29 April 2021 20:35 IST

‘Court observation on gold case has vindicated govt. stance’

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday exuded confidence that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) would carry the day when Assembly vote counting ended on May 2.

When pressed about the impending results, Mr. Vijayan said: “I have faith in the people. The LDF would get more seats than it did in 2016. I do not doubt the outcome. I have not changed my stance.. Victory is assured.”

Responding to the United Democratic Front’s (UDF claim of a groundswell of support in its favour, Mr. Vijayan said he did not want to disrupt the Opposition’s “daydream.” “The result would emerge in a few hours. The people have had their say. Let us wait for their verdict,” he said.

Flays Central agencies

Mr. Vijayan said the court had rightly pointed out that the Central agencies had failed to get to the bottom of the UAE consulate-linked gold smuggling case.

“They (agencies) have not identified or arrested the persons who channelled the gold to India via the diplomatic route. Moreover, the agencies have not stated who benefited from the racket. Instead, they chased chimaera and hoped to tarnish the government in the process,” he said.

The court observation that the Central law enforcement had adduced little evidence about the racket validated the LDF stance.

The court had observed that the agencies leaned heavily on the confessional statement of the accused to incarcerate them.

Mr. Vijayan said the agencies had approached the case in a politically prejudiced manner. The agencies had degenerated as the cat’s paw of some entities, he said.

When pressed, Mr. Vijayan, the public would not trust the ED with the hawala money case in which BJP men were allegedly suspects.