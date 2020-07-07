CM can’t wash his hands of the case: UDF

Thrissur

07 July 2020 23:57 IST

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan cannot wash his hands of the gold smuggling case. If Mr. Vijayan has any political ethics, he should resign from the post, United Democratic Front convener Benny Behanan, MP, said. “The issue cannot be solved by changing the Secretary. Mr. Sivasankar is a close aide of the Chief Minister. How was Swapna Suresh, a suspect in the case, appointed in the IT Department without the knowledge of Mr. Vijayan,” he asked.

Seeks CBI probe

He alleged that Mr. Vijayan’s family was involved in the case. He demanded a CBI investigation into the case.

“We will fight the case politically and legally,’’ he added.

