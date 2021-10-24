Climate talks, over a cup of tea

Kozhikode

24 October 2021 20:10 IST

Climate Cafes being held across Kerala for commoners to express their views

Kerala has faced a series of natural disasters over the past decade and every one has something to say about climate change, which led to the situation we are in. However, mainstream discussions are often dominated by scientists and policy makers while the opinions of commoners are rarely heard.

Well, you could now step into a Climate Cafe in your locality where you could chat about climatic conditions and the environment in general over a cup of coffee. At least a few interested ears are guaranteed.

Climate Cafe is not a novel concept. It was introduced by Rebecca Nestor from Climate Psychology Alliance in her hometown Oxford in the United Kingdom around 2018 where anyone could join and talk about climate and problems caused by climate change. Now the concept is spread across the globe and the little-hole-in-the-wall cafes are often the venues for these discussions.

In Kerala, Padhabhedam, a Kozhikode-based publication, has taken the initiative to organise Climate Cafes across the State. “Why should we leave the discussions on climate change to politicians and subject experts?” asks one of the posters on the Climate Cafe, which reflects its general theme.

“There are no chief guests, and no one to give out advices or admonishments, no canvassing to be part of any protests or activist organisations and absolutely no pressure to change the way you think about anything,” activist and writer Civic Chandran explained the concept of Climate Cafe as it is being held across the State. “Just say what you have to say over a cup of tea and warm Parippuvada,” he added.

So far, Climate Cafes have been held in around 20 locations in the State in which several local organisations joined hands with Padhabhedam. It was held in Moozhikkulam, Annoor, Ponnani, Thiruvananthapuram and Koyilandi on Saturday while Kochi, Vellimadukunnu, Koottanad, Kalamasseri, Kottakkal, Elavur, Kormala and Vellikkulangara hosted Climate Cafe on Sunday. It will be held in Kattappana, Kottayam, Kuttippuram, Alappuzha and Kollam in the coming days.

Those who wish to organise Climate Cafes in their locality could contact 8086205415 or 9633751353, if they need any pointers or help.