Cleaning drive at schools ahead of Plus One exams

Thiruvananthapuram

28 August 2021 20:03 IST

Uniforms not mandatory, students can appear for model exams at home

Arrangements for Plus One higher secondary and vocational higher secondary examinations in the State have been completed. Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty on Saturday convened a meeting of officials and reviewed the arrangements. Classrooms will be cleaned ahead of the examinations that get under way on September 6. Focus will be on sanitisation during the drive that will be held with people’s support on September 2, 3, and 4.

Mr. Sivankutty has appealed to MLAs to lead the cleaning drive, which will be coordinated by committees set up in connection with online education. The committees are chaired by a representative of the local body, with the school Principal as the convener.

The Minister directed that uniforms not be made mandatory for students appearing for the examinations. Thermal scanners and sanitisers will be ensured at the exam centres.

Model examinations will be held for the Plus One students from August 31 to September 4. Students can appear for the examinations at home. Question papers will be made available to students every morning on the higher secondary portal. After the examination, students can clear doubts with teachers online.

For COVID-infected

The Plus One exam will be held across 2,027 centres, including eight in the Gulf region, nine in Lakshadweep, and six in Mahe. Separate classrooms will be arranged to seat students who have tested positive for COVID-19. Their answer scripts will be collected in special covers as per COVID-19 safety protocols.