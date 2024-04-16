ADVERTISEMENT

Civil Services Examination results bring cheer for Thiruvananthapuram

April 16, 2024 11:04 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Kasturi Sha

Fabi Rasheed

The announcement of Civil Services Examinations results on Tuesday brought cheer for Thiruvananthapuram with many candidates from the district figuring among the toppers.

Kasturi Sha of Chirayinkeezhu secured the 68th rank in her first attempt. The 23-year-old continued her stellar run in competitive examinations, having come first in the State in Humanities in Class 12 six years ago and topping the Kerala University-level examinations of BA English Language and Literature.

The daughter of Shafi M.N., former Principal of Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Attingal, and Sheeba M.J., professor of Botany at TKM College, Kollam, Kasturi hopes to pursue a career in administrative service. She had chosen Sociology as her optional subject for the civil services examination.

An avid writer since her school days, she has published three poetry books. Her brother Akbar is a final-year engineering student.

Fabi Rasheed, 24, who hails from Haripad and has settled in Thirumala near here, was ranked 71st among the toppers in the examination. Like Kasturi, she too has registered success in her first attempt and had selected Sociology as her optional subject.

Fabi, the daughter of former Employees’ State Insurance Corporation State director M. Beenath and former senior medical officer of Government Ayurveda Hospital, Alappuzha, S.M. Rasheed, graduated from the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Thiruvananthapuram with a BS-MS dual degree in 2022.

