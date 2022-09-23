Civic body gears up to organise ‘Kannur Dussehra’

ADVERTISEMENT

After a hiatus, the Kannur Corporation has decided to organise the ‘Kannur Dussehra’ from September 26. Mayor T.O. Mohanan said the Navratri festival, celebrated with pride by the people of Kannur, was known as the “second Dussehra” and might still be vivid in the minds of the older generation.

By organising the festival, the Corporation intended to restore the glory of the Kannur Dussehra, which was also a business festival that boosted the commercial sector of the district and created a platform for all sections of people to come together, he said. The District Tourism Promotion Council and Kerala Folklore Academy were jointly organising various programmes as part of the festival, he added.

The festival will be held from September 26 to October 4. A special venue at the Kannur Collectorate ground will host cultural programmes. The Mayor said all cultural events in Kannur had been put on hold owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Kannur Dussehra would also be a message against the scourge of drug abuse, said Mr. Mohanan. There will be screening of short films with anti-drug messages during the festival. The slogan for the event is ‘Colourfulaakkam Dussehra, Cleanaakkam Kannur’.

The Mayor expressed hope that the event would revive the business sector in Kannur that had been devastated by the pandemic. A gathering of vloggers and a procession were held to promote the festival.