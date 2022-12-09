CIAL is a public authority under RTI Act, rules Kerala High Court

December 09, 2022 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) is a public authority as defined in the Right to Information (RTI) Act, the Kerala High Court has held.

Dismissing an appeal by CIAL against the order of the State Chief Information Commissioner, who held that the company was a public authority, the court asked the airport company to provide details of the minutes of its director board meeting to the applicants.

CIAL had earlier rejected the application maintaining that it was exempted from providing information under Section 8(1)(d) of the RTI Act.

Issuing the order, Justice Amit Rawal noted that the aims and objectives of CIAL and its Articles of Association would lead to an irresistible conclusion that the Government of Kerala had deep and pervasive control over the company.

The minutes of the board meeting, after approval, are sent to the Registrar of Companies. Hence, it is a public document and cannot be said to be personal information as exempted under Section 8(1)(j) of the RTI Act. The order of the State Information Commission was perfectly justified and legal, the court held.

