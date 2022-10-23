Children should not be exploited in any way: CM

ADVERTISEMENT

Children should not be exploited in any manner, be it physical, mental, or sexual. Child welfare committees (CWCs) and juvenile justice boards (JJBs) members can do a lot in this regard, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was speaking after the launch of Kunjapp, a mobile app developed by the Women and Child Development Department for child protection, and a special training for newly appointed CWC and JJB members at Kerala Arts and Craft Village at Vellar here on Saturday.

The Chief Minister stressed the need for working together to prevent atrocities against children. CWC and JJB members had the responsibility to ensure that laws related to children were observed by society as a whole, and children who violated laws were transformed into responsible citizens. Their role in nurturing the next generation was critical. They also had to ensure children’s care and protection, besides taking decisions on the safety and rehabilitation of children living in difficult circumstances. The training was intended to aid them to work for the future of children. There should be no hurdle to discharging their responsibilities, Mr. Vijayan said. The political and social background of those committing atrocities against children or monetary influence should not influence them. Action should be taken even if they are very close to the children. They should also be able to recognise people with vested interests.

The Chief Minister stressed the need for precautions in the case of children who break the law. Major changes may be required to bring them on the path of law. This should be kept in mind by the JJB and CWC members.

Urgent action will be taken on cases reported by the public on Kunjapp by forming a rapid response team at the district level, he said.

Minister for Women and Child Development Veena George said Kunjapp could be used by children and adults alike. It had featues for protection of rights of children and various services available. Any assault or atrocity against children could also be reported on the app.

Shaji P. Chali, judge, High Court of Kerala, delivered the keynote address. M. Vincent, MLA, Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights K.V. Manoj Kumar, UNICEF Tamil Nadu and Kerala Social Policy Chief K.L. Rao and social policy specialist Kumaresan spoke.