Child rights panel seeks report on POCSO victim’s death

MALAPPURAM

25 January 2022 22:23 IST

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has registered a case on its own in connection with the death of an 18-year-old girl at Tenhipalam who had been raped by different men in the last two years.

Commission member Babitha Balraj has sought report from the Child Welfare Committee and the District Police Chief of Kozhikode in connection with the girl’s death.

There were half a dozen cases involving various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in connection with the sexual exploitation the girl under went during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Although the police had registered cases against those who abused the girl at different places, including Feroke and Kondotty, she was not apparently sheltered by the authorities.

Her mother alleged that she had not been given any treatment, including counselling, after she showed signs of depression and suicide tendencies. Her mother said she had attempted to end her life three times as a result of depression.

A note written by the girl about a year ago was circulated on social media after her death last Thursday. The note accused the station house officer of Feroke Police Station of vilifying her family as part of investigating the case.

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights said that it would act on the case soon after getting the reports of the District Police Chief and the Child Welfare Committee. The District Child Protection Officer of Kozhikode has also been asked to give a report.