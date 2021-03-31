Chennithala has a lie mechine: Brinda

Thrissur

31 March 2021 21:51 IST

‘UDF, BJP unleashing baseless allegations against the LDF’

Accusing Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala of churning out fresh allegations everyday against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government, CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat has said that Mr. Chennithala has a lie machine at his house.

Addressing mediapersons here on Wednesday, Ms. Karat said the UDF and the BJP had been unleashing baseless allegations against the LDF. “The UDF and the BJP have lost sense of reality and are making absurd and ridiculous promises everyday.”

Criticising Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, who said during the campaign on Tuesday that like the Centre, the State government too was selling assets of the State, Ms. Karat said she should have done her homework better.

During the UDF rule, 42 public sector units in the State were making a cumulative loss of ₹230 crore. Now they are making a profit of ₹105 crore. But selling PSUs was the agenda of both the Congress and the BJP at the Centre, she alleged.

Responding to the argument that continuation of the same rule is destructive to democracy Ms. Karat said the LDF should be re-elected to protect constitutional values. The Congress had been mum when our constitutional rights and secular values were on horrendous attack.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was preaching about protecting the culture of Kerala. They were opening violence against minority communities. “Is this the culture he wants to bring to erala,” she asked.

“His Minister Amit Shah was more than a Home Minister, he is a Hate Minister,” she alleged.

She said Sabarimala was a non-issue now. It was before the Supreme Court. The BJP and the Congress were continuing to raise the issue as they did not have anything else to discuss. They wanted to divide the people on communal lines, she added.