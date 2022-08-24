‘Chekutty’ by Malayalam writer Sethu wins Bal Sahitya Puraskar

Sethu

ADVERTISEMENT

Writer Sethu (A. Sethumadhavan) has won the Sahitya Akademi Bal Sahitya Puraskar 2022 for his compelling fantasy spun around Chekutty dolls which emerged as a symbol of resilience during the post-floods scenario of Kerala in 2018. Mezhukuthirikku, Swantham Theepetty, a poetry collection by Anagha J. Kolath, has been selected for the Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar 2022.

Chekutty, also the first children's novel by the veteran author, features an unforgettable young Chinnu, a Chekkutty doll who can dream, whimper, laugh, and get along like a normal human being, and Vinodhini teacher, her creator. Told in an expressive, dream-like prose, the novel is set in the weaver's village called Chendamangalam, which had survived a massive flood.

The award in the form of a casket containing an engraved copper plaque and a cheque of ₹50,000 will be presented at a function to be held at New Delhi on September 14.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenting on the award, the author said he was ‘reliving’ the magic of childhood at the age of 80. “I was delightfully drawn into the world of children’s literature during my tenure as chairman of the National Book Trust in New Delhi which boasted a huge collection of books for children. It was only then that I learnt that the genre was not merely about mythical and epic characters,” he said.

The novel, according to him, was meant not only for children but also young adults as it represents things most young people experience. “As a reluctant writer, I began writing Chekutty at the insistence of my publisher. That it has gone on to win an award at the national level is just amazing,” he added.

He also thanked Lakshmi Menon, the creator of Chekutty dolls, for exciting the imaginary world of Chekutty dolls.

Sethu, who has published over 35 books and is a recipient of several awards, including both from the Kendra Sahitya Akademi and the Kerala Sahitya Akademi, has published one more novel, Appuvum Achuvum, for young adults. The novel fetched him an award by the Kerala State Institute of Children's Literature in 2021, besides the Abu Dhabi Shakti Award.