Change system through struggle: Kanam tells youth

KANNUR

02 December 2021 23:35 IST

AIYF State conference opens in Kannur

Kanam Rajendran, Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary, said on Thursday that the youth of the country were in a situation where they had to beg the government for jobs. Inaugurating a public meeting held at Pradeep Pudukkudi Nagar as part of the All India Youth Federation (AIYF) State conference, which began here, he said that AIYF should take the initiative to lead the younger generation towards a struggle, realising that the only way to change the system was through the strength gained through struggle.

Citing the farmers’ agitation as an example of how an authoritarian ruler could be brought to his knees, he said that today, there was a need to strengthen democratic movements.

After Independence, the AIYF was a movement led by the youth to fight for their rights. But, the situation in the country was very different now. The rulers were trying to divide the people as the British did. It was the youth who suffered the most from wrong government policies, he opined.

The government was with capitalist powers and corporates. The strength of the country was secularism but a theocratic state was being created.

“We need to build a society that keeps religion away from politics,” he observed.

He said that during the epidemic, the Left government in Kerala had stood by the maximum number of people and tried to help them