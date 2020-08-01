Change in timings for Plus Two online classes

Thiruvananthapuram

01 August 2020 19:45 IST

There is change in anganwadi sessions too

There will be a change in the timings of telecast for Plus Two and anganwadi sessions through the KITE Victers channel as part of the General Education Department’s First Bell digital classes from Monday.

Plus Two classes that were being telecast from 8.30 a.m. to 10.30 a.m. will now be shown from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Kilikonchal, a programme for anganwadi children produced by the Women and Child Development Department and KITE, will be telecast at 10 a.m. instead of 8 a.m.

The change followed constant requests from viewers to reschedule the classes for the younger children to a slot convenient to them, KITE chief executive officer K. Anvar Sadath said.

There will be no change in the timings for the other classes or their daily repeats. However, once telecast of general classes such as those on yoga, drill, and motivation got under way, a change in the schedule could be made, he said.