Chamber urges Air India Express to reduce air fare from West Asia

March 26, 2024 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Malabar Chamber of Commerce has condemned air carrier service Air India Express for the undue hike in airfare from West Asia to Kozhikode during peak season.

The ongoing month of Ramadan is when most people from north Kerala working in West Asia visit their families back home, and the airfare hike in this sector in this particular season is extortion, the Chamber said in a press release.

Foreign services such as Salam Air have reduced airfare in the sector considering the rush during the season, while Air India Express, which is connected to the government, has done just the opposite. Chamber president M.A. Mehaboob pointed out that the carrier had charged more than others from the Hajj pilgrims this year.

The Chamber demanded that Air India Express slash down air fare and introduce a discounted rate to and from West Asia and requested people’s representatives to exert pressure on the management.

