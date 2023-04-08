Challenging Samastha, CIC goes ahead with augmented syllabus

April 08, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Coordination of Islamic Colleges (CIC), an umbrella body of 88 colleges offering Wafi and Wafiya educational programmes by synthasising spiritual and temporal education, is going ahead with strengthening its academic programmes despite stringent opposition by the Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama.

Last week, the Samastha disassociated itself from the CIC and its programmes citing the ideological digression of its general secretary Abdul Hakeem Faizy Adrissery as the reason.

The Samastha’s pressure on Mr. Faizy, inflicted through CIC president Syed Sadik Ali Shihab Thangal, had led to an impasse recently as almost all the functionaries of the CIC stepped down in solidarity with Mr. Faizy.

ADVERTISEMENT

In view of the Samastha trying everything possible ‘to degrade and destroy the Wafy and Wafiya system,‘ the CIC has decided to strengthen its programmes by introducing new academic streams. Beginning this year, science programmes will be introduced for Wafiya stream.

CIC officials said they would introduce coaching for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) from this year. In the coming years, children will be given coaching for other competitive examinations, including Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and Civil Services Examination.

Different streams will be introduced to attract more students to Wafy and Wafiya system of education. “We will open up without sacrificing the Islamic edifice,” said a CIC official.

10 colleges join CIC

Following the impasse created by the Samastha, half a dozen colleges had delinked from the CIC. However, 10 new colleges joined the CIC in recent weeks. The admission process for the Wafi and Wafiya programmes for the current year has begun. Officials said that they expected a good response from the new generation.

The orthodox scholars of the Samastha have been of the view that the CIC syllabus, supervised by Mr. Faizy, will facilitate the deviation of the students from the traditional Islamic faith. However, this allegation by the Samastha scholars is denied by the managers of the Wafy and Wafiya education system.