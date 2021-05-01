CEO directed to pay for disfigured classrooms

Thiruvananthapuram

01 May 2021 18:20 IST

Child rights panel was acting on a complaint from a school student

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has directed the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to make arrangements for bearing the expenses incurred for restoration of school walls and classrooms disfigured during the recent Assembly elections in the State.

Acting on a complaint from a Class IV student from Kollam that the beautifully decorated walls of her school classroom and many other schools in the State were spoilt by sticking posters on them and a media report that poll officers in charge of school buildings had damaged school walls, a full bench of the commission on Friday directed the Director of General Education (DGE) to inspect schools where the paintings were destroyed and schools walls and classrooms disfigured, prepare a report regarding the expenses for their restoration, and submit it to the CEO for compliance.

The restoration work will be undertaken by the DGE. The CEO will be free to recover the responsible amount from the polling officers responsible, the commission said.

The commission, comprising chairperson K.V. Manoj Kumar and members K. Nazeer and Reni Antony, said its inquiry detected serious violation of child rights of the complainant and other affected children studying in various schools as the painted walls of classrooms supported learning through activity and exploration as part of child-centred learning. The actions of polling officials under the control of the CEO were a challenge to children’s right. The CEO was thus legally responsible for the actions of the poll officials and liable to compensate for the loss.

Though election officials were protected under Section 146 C of the Representation of People Act, 1951, for an act in good faith done or intended to be done in pursuance of the Act, damaging pictures in a classroom and devastating the child-friendly atmosphere of a school could not be termed as an act of good faith, the panel averred.

Even though notices were served on the CEO, the official neither responded nor appeared before the commission. The CEO did not file a written statement either, the panel said.

The DGE and the State Coordinator of the General Education Rejuvenation Mission had submitted a detailed report along with photographs and district-wise list of 359 schools to the commission.

In his report, the DGE said notices and posters related to the poll had spoilt the classrooms and walls, and election officials could have given necessary instructions in this regard.

The State Coordinator of the General Education Rejuvenation Mission urged the commission to pass orders so that such activities were not repeated. Many pictures drawn by children as part of learning activities had been destroyed.