Centre’s patent for former MGU V-C and team

April 20, 2024 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Union government of India has granted a patent for a finding titled ‘Method for Improving the Comparative Tracking Index of Polymer Composites.’ The work was the result of joint research by Sabu Thomas, former Vice-Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU), and polymer scientists Uros Svelbar, Miran Mozetik, and Harinarayan Puliyalil from Slovenia’s Joseph Stefan Institute.

Initiated in August 2014, the patent application recently received approval on April 15 this year. This invention aims to transform the creation of electrical devices by enhancing the Comparative Tracking Index (CTI) of polymer composites.

