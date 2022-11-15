Centre should recall Governor, says DMK Rajya Sabha member Tiruchi Siva

Democracy is in peril in the country, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (DMK) Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi N. Siva said while addressing the mass protest organised by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) against Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, in front of the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.
ADVERTISEMENT
The Centre is doing away with democratic norms and federalism, Mr. Siva said, and added that Mr. Khan in Kerala and R.N. Ravi in Tamil Nadu were trying to upend popular will. Just as in Kerala, the Tamil Nadu Governor was also trying to disrupt State administration, he claimed.
Trending
- Bali G20 Summit to focus on food, energy security
- Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
- India’s long-term strategy to transition to a ‘low emissions’ pathway involves more nuclear power, more ethanol
- Commuters are shunning Mumbai water taxis due to high ticket rate
- Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees starting this week, reports New York Times
The Union government should recall the Governor, Mr. Siva said. The DMK and other members of the ruling coalition had written to the President, seeking the removal of the Governor.
He also conveyed greetings from the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for the protest against the Governor.
ADVERTISEMENT