Central team to visit Zika hotspots in district

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

12 July 2021 00:17 IST

Directive to step up testing across State

The Central team that was rushed to the State capital to take stock of the Zika infection outbreak held preliminary talks with health officials on Sunday.

The visit assumed importance with the number of infected people going up to 18 amid concerted vector control efforts made by the district authorities including eradication of mosquito breeding sites. The team is expected to visit various places in the district that have reported Zika cases during the next few days.

The six-member team led by Ruchi Jain, public health specialist at the Regional Office for Health and Family Welfare here, urged the State health authorities to intensify prevention and control measures for the disease. While proposing strategies for containing the spread of the infection, the team also called for stepping up testing across the State. They also recommended special precautions for pregnant women.

Director of Health Services Raju V.R., district medical officers and other senior health officials participated in the discussion that was held online. Presentations on the outbreak mitigation efforts were also made during the interaction. Health officials elaborated on the various measures that have been undertaken in association with local bodies to rein in the outbreak. Efforts being made to observe dry days to minimise cases of dengue and Zika infections were also highlighted