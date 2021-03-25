CDS ranked first in ICSSR publications

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

25 March 2021 00:38 IST

Three faculty make it to top 10

The Centre for Development Studies (CDS) here has been ranked first in terms of publications among research institutes of the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR).

Three CDS faculty members — S. Irudaya Rajan, U.S. Mishra, and the institute director Sunil Mani — have made it to the top 10 at the national level in terms of publications and citations. CDS topped the 2011-2020 list with 430 publications and 1,422 citations. In the second place is the Institute of Social and Economic Change, Bengaluru, with 402 publications and 1,578 citations.

In terms of number of publications, Prof. Rajan, migration studies, topped the list of ICSSR authors with 99 publications and 173 citations.

Prof. Mishra, who focuses on the economics of health, and Prof. Mani, who focuses on the economics of technology and innovation, also figured in the top 10.

''It is a great achievement for the CDS, especially since this is our 50th foundation year.

The ranking, which is for 2011-2020, shows that CDS continues to be a leading institute in the country,'' Prof. Mani said.

ICSSR has a network of 24 grant-in-aid research institutions and six regional centres engaged in core social science research across the country.

India ranked tenth on the global level during 2011-20 in social science research and eighth during 2016-20, according to the Scopus database.

The number of Indian social science research publications has grown from 7,158 in 2011 to 25,811 till October 2020.