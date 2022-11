ADVERTISEMENT

Devamatha CMI Public School, Thrissur, has come first with 993 points at the district CBSE Kalolsav held at Arafa English School, Attur.

SN Vidya Bhavan Senior Secondary School, Chentrappinni, is in the second position with 879 points while Holy Grace Academy, Kuruvilassery, stands in third position with 697 points.