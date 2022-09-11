CB probes alleged role of YC workers in AKG centre attack

Absence of incriminating evidence has prevented the police from nabbing the suspects

Staff Reporter THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
September 11, 2022 00:35 IST

The Crime Branch team that has been investigating the attack on the AKG Centre has claimed to have found leads against at least two Youth Congress activists over two months after the incident.

The development has brought the issue into centre stage yet again with leaders of the CPI(M) and the Congress levelling allegations against each other.

The police suspected the role of a group of Youth Congress workers based in Kazhakuttam and Menamkulam in the alleged incident during which a low-intensity explosive was hurled at the CPI (M) State headquarters. The investigators have already questioned some people in connection with this after taking over the probe over a month ago.

However, the absence of incriminating evidence has prevented the police from nabbing the suspects.

Nonetheless, Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) State secretary V.K. Sanoj has accused the Youth Congress of orchestrating the attack. Claiming that the police were progressing in the right direction, he said the details of the perpetrators will soon emerge. Such efforts were part of the Opposition’s attempts to destabilise the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government, he alleged.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran, however, lashed out at the police for allegedly acting on the whims of the government in accordance with a political conspiracy hatched by the CPI (M). Any attempts made to hoist false cases against Youth Congress workers will result in dire consequences, he cautioned.

