Catholic educational institutions to remain closed on October 2, Sunday in Kerala

St. Joseph Public School, Kochi. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Educational institutions run by the Catholic Church will remain closed on October 2, Sunday, and henceforth on all Sundays, even if the Government says the contrary, the KCBC has informed.

This is in view of Christians observing Sunday as a holy day and attending church mass. In addition, children, parents and teachers would have to attend church-related exams on the day. In this situation, anti-drugs awareness campaigns that the Government said must be organised in schools on Sunday, must be held on an alternative day, said Fr Jacob P. Palakkapilly, KCBC spokesperson in a press release.