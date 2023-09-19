Caste discrimination against Devaswom Minister K. Radhakrishnan draws all-round condemnation

September 19, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Politicians across the aisle condemned the alleged caste discrimination against Devaswom Minister K. Radhakrishnan at a Malabar Devaswom Board-owned temple in Kannur earlier this year.

Mr. Radhakrishnan revealed his experience belatedly. Nevertheless, it triggered a public outrage.

The alleged incident took place at a lamp-lighting ceremony marking the inauguration of the nadapanthal of the Payyannur Nambiatrakovval Siva Temple on January 26.

Mr. Radhakrishnan said the chief priest baulked from handing over the lamp and gave it to the assistant priest, who placed the lighted wick on the floor. The Minister said he felt slighted by the priests and officials of the temple officials.

Speaking to mediapersons in Thrissur on Tuesday, Mr. Radhakrishnan said a conservative mindset was stilll prevailing in society.

“We have sent Chandrayaan to the Moon. But our minds are still conservative. Discrimination in the name of caste and religion is still strong in our society,” he said.

“I did not want any priority. My intention was not to make it a controversy. But I responded against the issue to bring about a change in the caste system prevailing in society. It is a blot on our society,” Mr. Radhakrishnan said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, during his interaction with the media on Tuesday, said the news shocked him. “Mr. Radhakrishnan is the Minister in charge of Devaswom. How would ordinary temple devotees fare if someone meted out such a treatment to them? I am yet to talk to Mr. Radhakrishnan. The government viewed the matter seriously. It is an insult to Kerala’s civic society,” Mr. Vijayan said.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said the discrimination faced by Mr. Radhakrishnan at the temple had shocked Kerala’s conscience. He said the Congress could not abide by such actions. The party spearheaded the Vaikkom temple entry agitation 100 years ago. Mr. Satheesan called for the prosecution of the perpetrators of the insult.

Education Minister V. Sivankutty and the Democratic Youth Federation of India echoed a similar view. The, Kerala State Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Tantri’s stand

Meanwhile, Padmanabhan Unni Namboothiripad, the tantri of of Payyannur Nambiatrakovval Siva Temple, tried to dodge the controversy saying that he was unaware of what actually happened at the temple.

The tantri said that the controversy had hurt both the sides. The inexperience of the chief priest could also be a reason, but no one should be blamed.

(With input from Thrissur and Kannur bureaus)

