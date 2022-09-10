Caste and religion being used to cause division in society: CM

CM inaugurates public conference in connection with 168th Sree Narayana Guru Jayanti celebrations

Special Correspondent THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
September 10, 2022 22:56 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurating the Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi celebrations at the Sree Narayana Gurukulam, Chempazhanthy, in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday stressed the need to be on guard against the danger posed by the politicisation of caste and the attempts to use caste and religion to cause division in society.

Inaugurating a public conference in connection with 168th Sree Narayana Guru Jayanti celebrations at the Chempazhanthy Gurukulam, Mr. Vijayan said that caste, along with the politicisation of caste, is being used to wrest power and wealth in modern times.

The teachings of Narayana Guru offer a panacea for the problems faced by the world due to racism and religious conflicts. People who seek to divide the society using caste and religion will become irrelevant in the ebb and flow of history, Mr. Vijayan said. The Guru's teachings and his ideas shine with an eternal quality and will never be outdated, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Vijayan said that his government's emphasis on education, and agricultural and industrial growth were in sync with Narayana Guru's own ideas. The government's attempts to achieve excellence in the State's higher education sector is bearing fruit, he said. The A++ grade won by the University of Kerala in the NAAC accreditation and the presence of educational institutions from the State in the top 100 in NIRF rankings are evidence of this, he said.

The emphasis placed by the government on industrial and agricultural growth also reflects the vision of Narayana Guru who believed that both were needed for the development of society, he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan addressed the Sree Narayana Guru Jayanti celebrations at the Sivagiri Math, Varkala on Saturday. Casteism which continues to exist in States ruled by progressive forces was being conveniently ignored, he alleged. The practice by so-called progressive elements of using caste to garner votes needs to be exposed, Mr. Muraleedharan said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app