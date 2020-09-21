Cases in Kerala dip to 2,910, in proportion to reduced tests

Thiruvananthapuram

21 September 2020 20:54 IST

Kerala’s daily COVID-19 case graph dipped drastically on Monday in proportion to a steep drop in tests done over the weekend.

After registering between 4,500 and 4,700 cases consecutively for four days, the number of new COVID-19 cases reported on Monday dropped to 2,910, in proportion to the drop in routine daily testing by over 22,000. The total samples tested in 24 hours were 25,848.

The State also recorded the maximum number of recoveries reported in a single day so far, at 3,022.

The cumulative COVID-19 case burden of the State is 1,38,631, of which, the total recoveries till date have been 98,724. The number of patients currently being treated for COVID-19 in various hospitals in the State is 39,285.

18 more deaths on list

Another 18 deaths were added to the State’s COVID-19 deaths, taking the State’s official toll at 553. The figure has been steadily climbing for the past one-and-a-half months in tune with the rising epidemic curve in the State. Seven of these deaths were reported from Malappuram, four from Thiruvananthapuram and three each from Kannur and Palakkad.

Of the new cases reported on Monday, 2,741 cases or 94% are locally acquired infections, with the source of infection remaining unknown in 313 cases. This includes infections reported in 88 health-care workers, 31 of which are in Thiruvananthapuram, 25 in Kannur and the rest scattered among districts.

533 cases in capital

Thiruvananthapuram reported 533 new cases, of which all, except five, cases are a result of local transmission. The district also has the highest number of active cases at 7,147.

Kozhikode reported 376 cases, Malappuram 349, Kannur 314, Ernakulam 299, Kollam 195, Thrissur 183, Palakkad 167, Kottayam 156, Alappuzha 112, Kasaragod 110, Idukki 82, Wayanad 18, and Pathanamthitta 16 cases.

The number of hotspots in the State at present is 639.