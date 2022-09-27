Case registered against Kuttanad MLA on complaint by NCP worker

The Hindu Bureau ALAPPUZHA
September 27, 2022 20:56 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Alappuzha South police have registered a case against Kuttanad MLA Thomas K. Thomas on charges of verbally and physically attacking a woman leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

The police said the alleged incident happened at the NCP district committee office in Alappuzha last month in connection with the party polls.

According to complainant Alice Josy, a group of people led by the MLA opposed her filing a nomination to contest the party polls. A ruckus ensued and the MLA attacked her. Ms. Josy reportedly sustained injuries on her leg in the attack.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police registered FIR based on a court order. Besides Mr. Thomas, the police have booked four other NCP district and State leaders based on the complaint.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app