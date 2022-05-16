Cardamom testing lab to come up in Idukki

May 16, 2022 18:46 IST

₹1.94-cr. Gas Chromatography Mass Spectrometry system to find pesticide residue

A lab for testing the quality of cardamom will be ready at the Indian Cardamom Research Institute (ICRI) at Myladumpara, near Nedumkandam, by the end of June.

The Spices Board of India had recommended a proposal made by the ICRI in this regard and it was given consent by the Union Ministry of Agriculture, said Dean Kuriakose, MP.

Imported from Germany

The lab will have a ₹1.94-crore Gas Chromatography Mass Spectrometry system imported from Germany. The State Horticulture Mission allocated funds for it.

The lab will help analyse the level of chemical pesticide residue or other artificial agents in cardamom. Guidelines will be issued on the use of chemical pesticides and fertilizers.

It would help augment cardamom export and get a better price for the produce, he said.

Export

At present, only 5-8% of total production is exported. By controlling the pesticide residue, rejection of cardamom in the world market could be avoided. European countries and some Asian countries have banned food produce containing pesticide levels above the permitted levels. If the exported produce does not meet the quality standard prescribed by the countries, the produce is likely to be rejected.

The district lacked a cardamom-testing lab. The officials of the Food and Safety department recently seized large quantities of cardamom with chemical colouring agents from dryer units at Rajakkad and Nedumkandam.